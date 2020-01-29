Red Pulse Phoenix Price Hits $0.0033 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.72 million and $386,217.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

