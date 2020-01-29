Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 501,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on RRR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 362,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,525.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

