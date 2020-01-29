RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $43,336.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $43,336.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00678377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00124022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120656 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 103.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001066 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.