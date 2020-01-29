Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $5.13 on Wednesday, hitting $149.42. 208,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,282. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RGA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total transaction of $426,757.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Insiders have sold a total of 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.