Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $154.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day moving average is $158.54. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $426,757.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 271,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

