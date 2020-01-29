Relex Hits One Day Volume of $525.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Relex has a total market cap of $146,328.00 and approximately $525.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.03126892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Relex

Relex was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,550,597 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

