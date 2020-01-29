Reliant Bancorp Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Reliant Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year.

RBNC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,292. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

