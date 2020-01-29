Relx (REL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Relx (LON: REL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2020 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/23/2020 – Relx had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,725 ($22.69).

1/21/2020 – Relx was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.

1/20/2020 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Shares of REL stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,030 ($26.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,141,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,930.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,898.19. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,027 ($26.66). The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

