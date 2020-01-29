Remme (REM) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Gate.io and Kuna. Remme has a market cap of $3.30 million and $243,348.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.37 or 0.05636848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00127729 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kuna, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

