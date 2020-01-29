Ren Price Up 5% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, UEX and OKEx. Ren has a total market capitalization of $35.67 million and $1.37 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ren

REN is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,652 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, IDEX, Binance, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

