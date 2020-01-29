Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €47.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

EPA RNO traded up €0.59 ($0.69) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €36.15 ($42.03). 2,185,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €41.11 and its 200-day moving average is €47.90. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

