Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Renault earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Renault’s ranking:

Get Renault alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Renault to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Renault stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907. Renault has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.