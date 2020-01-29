RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Nord/LB

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Nord/LB from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNLSY. Societe Generale downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RENAULT S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of RNLSY opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. RENAULT S A/ADR has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.