Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.43. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 109.43%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 126.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth about $271,000.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

