Rentberry (BERRY) Market Capitalization Reaches $62,933.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $62,933.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.03142129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

