Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. Repsol has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

