Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,224 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Republic Services worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $551,260 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $94.61. 86,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.27.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

