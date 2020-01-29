Request Price Hits $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Request has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $75,564.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, GOPAX, Coineal and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Request has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.24 or 0.05603664 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025266 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033508 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002794 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinPlace, Bancor Network, WazirX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Bitbns, Gate.io, IDEX, COSS, DDEX, Mercatox, Koinex, Kyber Network, KuCoin, CoinExchange, Huobi Global and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

