Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chubb Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.40. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

CB stock opened at $150.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

