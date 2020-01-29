Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endo International PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Endo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENDP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

ENDP opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

