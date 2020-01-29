Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

GGG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. 40,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,646. Graco has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Graco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Graco by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

