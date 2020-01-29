Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 29th (BURL, CNI, ELY, GO, HAS, IX, MUFG, OVV, RFIL, ROST)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 29th:

Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL). Gordon Haskett issued an accumulate rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY). Imperial Capital issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS). They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). Gordon Haskett issued an accumulate rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB). They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). They issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC). They issued a buy rating and a $11.35 target price on the stock.

