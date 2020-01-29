Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HomeStreet Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HMST. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,100. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $792.37 million, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $4,310,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 41.5% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HomeStreet by 128.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in HomeStreet by 51.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

