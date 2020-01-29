Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lear Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lear in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $13.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.79.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $125.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 1,220.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,489,000 after acquiring an additional 361,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 603.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $17,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

