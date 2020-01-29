Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 29th (AAPL, AEP, AGYS, AMD, AMZN, AOS, BCEI, BR, CNI, CR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $360.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital to $325.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $375.00 to $385.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Nomura from $280.00 to $295.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price increased by Sidoti from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Loop Capital to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $128.00 to $134.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $94.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $36.00 to $34.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $120.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $180.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $169.00 to $173.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $469.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $62.00 to $64.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $155.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its target price boosted by Sidoti from $109.00 to $120.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.97 to $74.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $102.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $239.00 to $243.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $55.00 to $57.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to $90.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

