Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Yeti (YETI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Yeti (NYSE: YETI):

1/18/2020 – Yeti was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/17/2020 – Yeti was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/11/2020 – Yeti had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/10/2020 – Yeti was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/27/2019 – Yeti had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Yeti is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Yeti was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $547,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,461,171 shares of company stock worth $71,643,395 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yeti by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after buying an additional 283,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yeti by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 34,259 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Yeti by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Yeti by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

