Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Air France KLM (AF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air France KLM (EPA: AF):

1/28/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €10.30 ($11.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €11.50 ($13.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €12.50 ($14.53) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €10.15 ($11.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Air France KLM was given a new €8.85 ($10.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Air France KLM was given a new €10.40 ($12.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of AF stock opened at €8.50 ($9.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.86. Air France KLM SA has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.