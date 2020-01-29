Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,365 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its position in Danaher by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $165.76. 1,030,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,901. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $164.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

