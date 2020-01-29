Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 78,004 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Mcdonald’s worth $112,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $214.03. 3,933,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.42. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

