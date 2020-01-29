Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $41,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.