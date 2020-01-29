Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 38,983 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $40,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.61. 71,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,727. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.52 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.