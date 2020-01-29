Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 5,779 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $108,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,805,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,514 shares of company stock worth $71,168,598 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.57. The company had a trading volume of 112,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

