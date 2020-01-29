Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 809 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $80,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.35. 574,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.72 and a 200 day moving average of $220.65. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $167.55 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

