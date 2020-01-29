Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 9,026 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $151,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $305,744,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $169,146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,948,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

