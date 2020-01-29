Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Booking worth $73,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $18.70 on Wednesday, hitting $1,898.75. 239,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,026.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,965.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

