Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,332 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $111,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,210,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The company has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

