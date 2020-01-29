Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $110.30 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $110,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $337.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.90 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.17 and its 200 day moving average is $300.43. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

