Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $121.93 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of AbbVie worth $121,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,817,000 after buying an additional 1,313,089 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,541,000 after buying an additional 1,141,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,230.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,219,000 after buying an additional 1,115,068 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

