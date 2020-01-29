Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $218.61 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,206,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459,274 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of America worth $218,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

