Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $66.83 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $66,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 22,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.