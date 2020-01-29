Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $69.86 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amgen were worth $69,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.44. The company had a trading volume of 976,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

