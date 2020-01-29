Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $73.27 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $73,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

MS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 452,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

