Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $74.70 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $74,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $246.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,923. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $259.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.10 and its 200 day moving average is $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

