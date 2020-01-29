Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $82.47 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $82,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $436.55. The company had a trading volume of 820,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $438.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.88 and its 200 day moving average is $386.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

