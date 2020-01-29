Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $95.48 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $95,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.63. 135,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.