Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,240 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $72,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.55. 1,683,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.