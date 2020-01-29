Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,981 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $129,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,918,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

