Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 873 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.28.

NFLX traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.