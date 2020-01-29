Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Boeing worth $106,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

BA stock traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.64. 9,479,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.91 and its 200 day moving average is $351.83. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($4.26). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

