Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,914 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $41,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 532,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

